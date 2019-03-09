Fundraiser after cancer death of 'amazing' Leeds singer Alexis Woolerton, 34

A friend of a singer who lit up the Leeds karaoke scene before losing a brave cancer battle aged 34 has launched a fundraising drive for the holiday of a lifetime for her two young children.

Alexis Woolerton, of Cross Green, who entertained audiences in pubs across Leeds, died on Christmas Eve - the day of her youngest daughter Annie's seventh birthday.

Alexis, who also leaves eight-year-old daughter Ava, won a string of singing contests and was well-known for her karaoke performaces of songs by stars including Whitney Houston and Adele.

Her friend Stephanie Farquharson, 38, of Cross Green, has launched the Alexis Woolerton Legacy Fund Just Giving page.

Miss Farquharson said Alexis had succesfully auditioned to appear on both The X Factor and The Voice TV talent shows but could not take any further part due to her illness.

Alexis Woolerton with daughters Annie (left) and Ava

Miss Farquharson is organising a fundraising music night at Luda Lounge on Albion Street in Leeds from 6pm on Sunday May 5 to raise cash to pay for a holiday in Disney World in Florida for Annie and Ava.

Miss Woolerton, who worked at food manufacturer Symington's in east Leeds, was diagnosed with cervical cancer in July 2017 and underwent surgery and radiotherapy before being given the all-clear in May 2018.

She fell ill again at the end of May and in July it was confirmed the cancer had spread.

Miss Woolerton lost her fight for life on Christmas Eve.

Alexis Woolerton with daughters Ava (left) and Annie.

Miss Woolerton's partner Ricky Walker, 46, said: "She was like a tornado, she was the life and soul of the party and she loved nothing more than singing.

"Alex absolutely adored her kids and she would be so happy that friends and family are raising money to take them on the trip of a lifetime.

"She was an amazing singer. One and Only by Adele was our song. She used to sing it to me with such a passion.

"She was loving and kind and would give anyone her last penny. She was generous to a fault and loved to make people smile."

Alexis Woolerton with partner Ricky Walker.

Mr Walker added: "Alex missed one cervical smear in 2015, which cost her life. She would wish people would learn from her and not put off going for cervical screening.”

Miss Woolerton's mother Ann-Marie Woolerton, 62, said: "From being a young girl all she wanted to do was sing. She was a fantastic singer.

"She was so popular and had hundred of friends. We miss her so much."

Miss Farquharson, who works at Luda, said: "She was inspirational. Whenever she walked into a room and sang she stopped people in their tracks.

"She was such a bubbly and vibrant girl. It's just a tragedy."

To buy tickets for the fundraising music night at Luda Lounge on Albion Street from 6pm on Sunday May 5, call Luda Lounge on 0113 8879789 or go to www.luda.com

The Just Giving page can be found at: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/alexiswoolertonlegacy