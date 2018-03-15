Fundraisers' joy after completing 67 mile walk for Doncaster cancer victim

A group of intrepid Doncaster fundraisers are celebrating - after completing a gruelling 67 mile walk for a friend suffering from cancer.

A total of 26 individuals set off from the Game Cock pub in Harworth last Saturday morning, walking through the day and night to reach their destination - Bolton in Lancashire.

But only three men were able to complete the 24-hour journey, running up the grand flight of steps at Bolton Town Hall to complete their feat.

The walk was in aid of Matthew Bolton who was diagnosed with cancer of the oesophagus before Christmas and has lost a staggering six stones since September.

The #ToBoltonforBolton fundraising drive aimed to raise more than £6,000 - but more than £9,000 has poured in.

Matthew Needham, 31, one of the three to complete the walk said: “I’m feeling incredibly fatigued — I’m mentally and physically drained because we walked all through the night. It is a huge achievement.

“I had never been to Bolton before but by the time we arrived I had been awake for 36 hours and walked more than 70 miles so I was just aiming for the town hall. We enjoyed a drink and some food in Wetherspoons to celebrate and then headed home for a well-earned bath.”

The group had been in training for the walk for three months.

Added Matthew: “We got our heads together at the pub. We thought about a bike ride or triathlon, then someone realised his second name was Bolton so we decided we’d walk ‘to Bolton for Bolton’.

A campaign spokesman said: "Matthew is in a lot of pain and can barely eat, he has lost a staggering six stones since September.

"Matthew is extremely tired and since his diagnosis he's already had six blood transfusions."

The cancer diagnosis is the latest in a long line of tragedies for the family.

A statement on the campaign's GoFundMe page said: "If any of you know Matthew then you'll know that life has been extremely hard for him and his partner in the last few years.

"Three years ago Matthew and his partner sadly lost their baby boy at 42 weeks, no explanation was ever given.

"A year after their loss they welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world.

"However, their daughter had been diagnosed with Spina Bifida and was told she would have no quality of life.

"Beau proves the doctors wrong every single day but at two years old she has already had seven operations.

"Whilst Matthew remains to have a positive attitude about his diagnosis, he can't help but stress about the financial pressures he and his partner will now face."

You can donate to the campaign HERE

