Fundraising campaign launched to support family of West Yorkshire teen who died abroad

A fundraising campaign has been set up to support the family of a 19-year-old who has died abroad.

The crowdfunding page was launched yesterday to help Ben Crawford's family.

It has already been supported by more than 280 people, raising nearly £7,000.

The public page says: "Sadly, Ben lost his life at such a young age (19). He was a very kind and beautiful young man, inside and out. No amount of money can ever bring Ben back, but it can help his family bring him home from Spain where he lost his life."

It is understood that Mr Crawford, from South Elmsall, in the Wakefield district, was found unconscious in the swimming pool of a private villa near the resort of Playa d'en Bossa in Ibiza the early hours of Sunday morning. CPR was performed but he was pronounced dead.

Yesterday, Mr Crawford's former school Minsthorpe Community College issued a statement paying tribute to the "extraordinary rugby player", describing him as a "lovely young man, who touched the lives of all who knew him".

It said: "He was thoughtful and kind and had a cheeky side that always made others smile. He was also full of fun and had a zest for life."

Mr Crawford, understood to be undertaking an apprenticeship in engineering had previously had a scholarship at Castleford Tigers.

He was part of the open age division of Upton ARLFC and had played with the club through its junior teams too.

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dale-swain