Fundraising concert for Doncaster brain tumour victim rakes in cash

A fundraising concert for a Doncaster musician who died after a four year battle with a brain tumour has raised more than £600.

Alan Needham died earlier this year and friends, former colleagues and relatives came together to stage a special fundraising show in his honour.

Brass bandsman Alan, who spent 40 years performing with his beloved Rossington Band, died in January at the age of 65.

The evening of music, dance, fun and entertainment in honour of Mr Needham, who conducted and directed numerous brass bands across the region, was staged at Wheatley's Parklands Ballroom on Friday night.

The evening included music from the Brass Players as well as the Celtic Irish dancers performing Riverdance.

Alan, who moved from Doncaster to Scunthorpe for the last few years of his life, was diagnosed with an aggressive and incurable glioblastoma multiforme brain tumour in January 2014, just a year after getting together with his partner and soul-mate, Sarah Schofield.

He was told he had just six to 12 months to live.

Alan underwent a wide-awake craniotomy to help minimise the long-term effects of surgery and give him a few extra months, as well as chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Alan passed away on January 2, but not before many of the friends he had made during his 57-year association with brass bands had come to pay their respects either on his 65th birthday back in November or at Christmas when band members gathered outside his window to play carols.

After being diagnosed with a brain tumour, Alan dedicated himself to raising awareness of the disease and was also able to donate more than £11,500 to national charity Brain Tumour Research, mainly through fundraising events connected with the brass band community.

Ticket sales and funds raised on the night went towards campaign proceeds.

To donate in memory of Alan go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Alan-Needham