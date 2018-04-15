Fundraising day to help restore remembrance books at Leeds cemetery

A fundraising day is to be held to help pay for the restoration of books of remembrance which were badly damaged by vandals who broke into Lawnswood Cemetery.

The books, which contained messages from bereaved families, were torn and scattered throughout the grounds during the break-in which took place over the Easter weekend. The books need specialist treatment and restoration before they can be put back on display

The community day will take place at the High Farm pub in Holt Park, which is close to the cemetery.

Event organiser Sarah Diamond said many residents were saddened by the vandalism.

She said: “I am appalled at this disgusting act of mindless vandalism that has deeply hurt those who had left messages for their loved ones in those books of remembrance.

“We are a close community and have decided to get together to raise some much-needed funds to assist in the restoration of these books and to contribute towards increased security at the cemetery. The day will be filled with stalls, where all stallholders are making a contribution, raffles, a bouncy castle and much, much more.

“We invite as many people as possible to come along and show their support for Lawnswood Cemetery and show that we will not tolerate this shocking behaviour.”

The event will be held from 1-5pm in the pub grounds on Farrar Lane. Police have said fingerprints found at the scene have been linked to a potential suspect, although the investigation is ongoing. CCTV footage is also being analysed. The vandalism took place between 9pm on Sunday April 1 and 7:30am on Monday April 2.