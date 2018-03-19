Fundraising page set up in memory of much-loved Leeds musician

A fundraising page has been set up in memory of well-known busker Jonny Walker.

Jonny, from Beeston, passed away suddenly last week at the age of 37.

Leeds busker Jonny Walker

The father-of-two was regularly seen busking in Leeds as well as other towns and cities across the UK.

The page was set up by Jonny’s sister Sarah Walker who said: “As a family we have set up this fundraiser as Jonny didn’t have savings, and there is much to cover following his death.

“We also want to raise funds to ensure his legacy lives on and further the work of causes he so passionately supported such as homelessness, busking rights, and Keep Streets Live!, the campaign for which he was both founder and director.”

So far the page has raised £5,249 of its £85,000 and many people have left tributes to the singer.

Glaucia Oxman commented: “Thank you for the unforgettable memories you gave us.You will never be forgotten. Your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.”

Jérémy Dupouy wrote: “If I became a busker myself, it’s mostly thanks to Jonny. In 2010/2011 when I was in Liverpool, I became a usual listener of him. One night, he kindly let me sing a few songs at his microphone, with his guitar. Very first time for me in public... He quite enjoyed and took my number to stay in touch. What we did eventually. I will never forget this moment and this gentleman. Your music will be sung in the streets, I promise. Merci mon ami et bonsoir.. So sad to see you go. All my sympathy to your beautiful family.”

Declan Garvey said: “Jonny was an amazing person seemed to get happiness from bringing joy to others. Should be more like him in this world. Deepest sympathies to his loved ones. He will never be forgotten. Rest well Jonny and thank you for the music.”

To donate to the page visit www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-jonny-walker