Fundraising tour of Yorkshire for Scarborough nurse battling cancer

Staff at a county-wide drug and alcohol recovery service are taking on a mammoth challenge for a Scarborough staff member who has been diagnosed with cancer.

North Yorkshire Horizon’s clinical team manager, Karen Jordan, received life-changing news that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.

To show Karen their support as she goes through treatment, a team of more than 40 colleagues and partners from North Yorkshire Horizons will be taking part in an ambitious “relay” across the county - walking, running and cycling a total of 180 miles, all the way from Selby to the coast of Scarborough, covering the four centres where the service is based.

Karen, who was a finalist for nurse of the year in the Nursing Times Awards and won Nurse Leader of the Year in 2016, completed the final three miles from her home to the Castle Road base today.

Her colleague Maria Fiorillo, said: “We will fight this together and will continue to stand by Karen just as she has with our team and the people she has rescued.”

Any funds raised will be donated to support the ongoing work of the Magnolia and Cancer Care Centres in York Hospital, which provide high-quality screening and support for many patients affected by cancer.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nyhorizons-fundraiser.