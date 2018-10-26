Funds for new-life saving equipment in Harrogate secured

Have your say

It’s hoped they’ll never have to be used, but 17 community groups around Harrogate can now rest easier with new defibrillators to be gifted to them.

The move is jointly funded by Harrogate Borough Council and Harrogate Lions Club, who contributed £10,000 each. The cost of the 17 units and their housing cabinets is expected to be covered by the £20,000 grant.

Health equipment organisation Cardiac Sciences will supply the units, at the recommendation of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Council leader Richard Cooper approved the allocation of the defibrillators on Wednesday.