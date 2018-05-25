Funeral of Doncaster charity stalwart Jeanette Fish to take place today

Have your say

The funeral of Doncaster charity fundraising stalwart Jeanette Fish will take place today.

Mrs Fish, who died on May 2 at the age of 87, raised millions of pounds for charity after setting up the Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust 46 years ago.

Her funeral will take place this morning with dozens of the town's key figures and dignitaries expected to attend.

The tireless campaigner, who was an MBE, was responsible for helping to raise cash to build and equip Doncaster's St John's Hospice as well as collecting money to purchase scanners and diagnostic equipment.

The DCDT has raised around £10 million in nearly fifty years.

Mrs Fish, who died at home in Town Moor, was made an honorary Freeman of the Borough in 2000 and then she was awarded an MBE in 2012.

Mrs Fish leaves one son, Alexander, three grandchildren and five great grandchildren. The funeral will take place at Doncaster Minster at 10.30am.