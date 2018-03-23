Funeral of former council chief finance officer to take place

The funeral of former chief financial officer of Calderdale Council Allan Irving will take place today (Friday).

Mr Irving died peacefully on Saturday, February 24 at Calderdale Royal Hospital, aged 88.

Mr Irving was the dearly loved husband of Bertha, much loved dad of David, Julie, Simon and the late Anne and a much loved grandad of Stephen, Adam and Samuel.

Mr Irving was born in York and after attending Nunthorpe Grammar School obtained a job in York City treasurers department.

He did two years’ national service in the Intelligence Corps in Austria.

Mr Irving’s first wife died of cancer in 1964 aged 35. He married Bertha in 1965 and they moved to Halifax in 1970.

He came to Calderdale as deputy borough treasurer for Halifax before becoming chief finance officer at Calderdale Council, but combined that role with working as chief executive for a while.

Mr Irving adored his family and was incredibly proud of their achievements.

He was treasurer of St Jude’s Church and a governor at Crossley Heath School.

He and Bertha also lived in Scarborough for a third of the year, enjoying a season ticket at the Spa Orchestra and enjoying plays at the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Mr Irving also enjoyed spending time at the Solway Firth and investigating his family tree.

He liked fell walking in the Lake District and enjoyed travelling as much as possible.

His wife Bertha said: “He was outgoing, loved people and was very bright and friendly. You certainly wouldn’t call him quiet.

“He really enjoyed his job and loved Halifax.

“Everyone who has written to me says he gave a lot to the town and the community.

“When he retired from the council he was given a watch engraved with his motto - there’s no such thing as a problem.”

The funeral service will be held at St Jude’s Church, Savile Park at 12.15pm followed by private cremation.

The service will be conducted by Dr Richard Frith.

Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu, if so desired, may be given to The British Heart Foundation or St Jude’s Church c/o Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the Church.