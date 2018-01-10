Funeral of stabbed Skipton supermarket worker to be held today

The funeral of a shop worker who was stabbed to death as she worked in a supermarket will take place in Skipton today.

Jodie Willsher, 30, died after she was attacked in the Aldi supermarket in Skipton, North Yorkshire, on December 21.

Her funeral will take place at Christ Church and her family have promised the service will be a celebration of her life.

Mrs Willsher’s husband, Malcolm, has asked those attending to wear something pink to help remember her and promised the service will be a celebration of his wife’s life.

Mrs Willsher suffered multiple serious injuries and died at the Keighley Road store, where she worked, when she was attacked at about 3.30pm, four days before Christmas.

Customers pinned down a suspect until police arrived.

Her husband has described her as “lovely and warm”, adding: “She was amazing, beautiful and a lovely person. She was a doting mother and a loving wife.”

Neville Hord, 44, has appeared in court accused of Mrs Willsher’s murder and is due to appear again at Bradford Crown Court on January 26.