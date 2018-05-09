Funeral of tragic Rocco Wright takes place in Leeds today

The funeral of a three-year-old boy that drowned in a health club's swimming pool has taken place in Leeds today.

Rocco Wright tragically died at the David Lloyd Club in Moortown last month after his family had gone for a swimming lesson in the indoor pool.

The funeral took place at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Moortown, Leeds, earlier today (Wednesda).

Rocco and his four-year-old sister were due to have a lesson at the health club on Saturday, April 21, when the young boy went missing, before being found in the pool by father Steven.