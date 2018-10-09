Future farmers at Bishop Burton College benefit from £650,000 tech upgrade

Future farmers are set to be trained in new precision technology at an East Yorkshire college as they prepare to enter a new agricultural era.

Bishop Burton College near Beverley is investing £650,000 to ensure students are trained using the latest innovations.

Drones will be used by students to evaluate crop growth and virtual combine harvesters and tractors will help them to further develop their skills in the field.

Connectivity will also be upgraded around the college campus as part of an ICT overhaul.

The project is possible thanks to a £400,000 contribution from the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership.

Bill Meredith, the college’s chief executive and principal, said: “This project will enable students and businesses to enhance their precision farming skills, which are essential for growth and sustainability in the post-Brexit era.

“Bishop Burton College is committed to training the country’s future farmers, providing them with the skills, expertise and experience they will need to be successful in the sector.

“I would like to thank the LEP for its invaluable support, which will help us do this.”

In order to understand the future needs of the farming industry, the college took advice from 120 employers and as a result of their feedback, it adapted its curriculum and developed training modules which can be delivered online, including for apprentices in the workplace.

Modules will include real-time data made available from the college’s own commercial farm.

