Future stars demonstrate all they have learned in the field

It is a chance to showcase all that they have learned over the course of the academic year, and a stage to relish for young people who are minded to make their name in the agricultural world at the end of their studies.

An annual students’ agricultural showcase was staged yesterday in the grounds of Askham Bryan College on the outskirts of York. Considered to be one of the highlights of the specialist land-based college’s year, it marks the drawing to a close of months of hard work by its student body.

Becky Collins judges a Holstein Friesian dairy maiden heifer, shown by Holly Astley.

An audience of invited guests, including parents, college governors and The Yorkshire Post, went along to see the 60 students put through their paces during an afternoon of competitions and displays.

Students were tasked with the judging of beef and dairy cattle as well as sheep, with the classes followed by a parade of livestock which combined to recreate the events of an agricultural show.

A clay pigeon shooting contest was also held and a demonstration of sheep shearing.

One particularly taxing feat was a demonstration of students’ engineering skills whereby they faced a race against the clock to assemble and then break down to individual component parts a Grey Fergie tractor engine.

The showcase capped off a first full academic year for Catherine Dixon as the college’s chief executive.