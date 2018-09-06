Gadget shop chain Menkind to open new store in Doncaster

Nationwide gadget and gift shop Menkind is to open a new store in Doncaster.

The store, which specialises in gadgets, accessories and novelty gifts aimed at men, is set to open in the Frenchgate Centre in the former Domo Luggage unit on September 10.

Paddy Mellon, Frenchgate General Manager, said: “Menkind is a fantastic new addition to Frenchgate and with Christmas on the horizon, this is the perfect place to get gifts and gadgets for someone special.

“This is a buoyant time for Frenchgate. We work very hard to find the best retail and leisure outlets for our loyal customers, in recent months we’ve opened a number of new stores and leisure venues which provide something for everyone.”

Menkind currently operates 48 shops and owns gift and gadget store Red5, with a further 16 stores throughout the UK.

The store is one of many new offerings announced at Frenchgate, with toy retailer The Entertainer recently opening in the former Toys R Us unit.

Flip Out also opened its doors in July, seeing Frenchgate become the first shopping centre in the north to welcome the UK’s biggest trampoline park operator.

Frenchgate redeveloped the former BHS site as the new Flip Out venue – the first change of use of this kind for a former BHS unit in the UK and Ireland.

For more information, visit www.frenchgateshopping.co.uk.