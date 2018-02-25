GAME shares fun photo to launch search for new home in Harrogate days after closure

Gamers across Harrogate were devastated to see the town's GAME branch close its doors at Victoria Shopping Centre on February 18.

But despite an emotional farewell post which thanked customers for their support and loyalty over the last 18 years, it looks like we haven't seen the last of GAME yet.

A playful tweet from GAME Harrogate's Twitter page shows their logo superimposed on Bettys' shop front, with the words: "We may be closed for now but we’re still looking for a new home in #Harrogate! Any suggestions from you lovely HG1 folk? We think we’d look great here..."

Suggestions for a new location have been pouring in on social media, with some residents recommending Beulah Street and Oxford Street for GAME's search.

A tweet from Harrogate GAME on February 17 announced their departure from Victoria Shopping Centre, and signposted customers to the Leeds Headrow branch - leaving many thinking that the shop was gone for good.

It said: "Can’t believe I’m writing this, but we at GAME Harrogate close our doors for good at 4pm tomorrow. A HUGE thank you to all our loyal customers and colleagues over the past 18 years, your nearest store is @GAMEHeadrow for all your gaming needs. Thanks for the memories guys!!"

But residents have welcomed the news that we could soon see GAME returning to the high street.