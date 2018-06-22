Gang of four jailed for conspiring to rob business of thousands in takings

A GANG of four who hatched a plot to rob a business of tens of thousands of pounds have been jailed for more than 20 years between them.

The gang included an ‘inside man’, Leon Donovan, who knew that an accountant for a large food factory took the same route to the bank each day to pay in the proceeds.

David Hindle

Bradford Crown Court today heard that his three accomplices were thwarted on the day of the planned robbery when armed officers swooped on their stolen car.

Recorder Jonathan Sandiford said Donovan, of Queenshill Avenue, Moortown, Leeds, had a “position of trust” at P&B Foods, a large business in Bradford’s Rooley Lane, but had been expecting to lose his job.

Prosecuting, Alasdair Campbell, said he provided details of the accountant’s routine, with accomplices David Hindle, 39, Shahid Farooq, 31, and Benjamin Bateman, 29, due to rob him on December 19 last year as he walked through Bradford city centre on the way to the bank. He said if the robbery had gone ahead, they “would have been disappointed”, as the £45,000 the accountant was carrying was in cheques rather than cash.

Before they could strike, their stolen VW Polo was intercepted by armed police officers who boxed them in using police vehicles. Hindle, who was driving, tried to escape the trap by driving the car into the police vehicles. Donovan, 36, was found guilty at trial of conspiracy to rob. He was sentenced to six years in prison.

Leon Donovan

Hindle, of Broadlea View, Bramley, Leeds, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob, handling the stolen car and dangerous driving. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Farooq, of Crescent Walk, Bradford, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob and handling the stolen car. He was sentenced to four years in prison.

Bateman, of Rushmoor Road, Bradford, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob and was sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

Speaking afterwards, Detective Inspector Anthony Scopelliti of West Yorkshire Police, said: “This was a well-planned conspiracy to rob the accountant of a large company by a group of organised criminals.”