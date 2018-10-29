Gang of seven men guilty of grooming and sexually abusing girls in South Yorkshire 

A gang of seven men have been found guilty of exploiting and sexually abusing girls in South Yorkshire.

It took the jury of nine men and three women six hours and 16 minutes to find the grooming gang of seven men guilty of 24 sex offences.

The offences were committed against five girls under 16 in the Rotherham area between 1998 and 2005.

The defendants found guilty are: Mohammed Imran Ali Akhtar, Nabeel Kurshid, Iqbal Yousaf, Tanweer Ali, Salah Ahmed El-Hakam, Asif Ali and a seventh defendant who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Ajmal Rafiq was acquitted of the two counts he faces of false imprisonment and indecent assault.

The defendants remained silent as Judge Sarah Wright remanded all seven guilty defendants into custody until November 16, when they will be sentenced.