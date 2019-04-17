Garden’s new sculptures will complement spring flowers

A newly commissioned sculpture will provide a new setting for what is believed to be the North’s largest collection of spring rhododendrons.

Harrogate artist Anna Whitehouse has created two giant spheres adorned with hundreds of pollen grains sculptured from clay, at Yorkshire’s Himalayan Garden and Sculpture Park, near Masham. Visitors will be able to see her finishing the work over the next few days.

Harrogate artist Anna Whitehouse with her sculpture of two giant spheres adorned with hundreds of individual pollen grains entitled Rhodi Torana. 'Picture Gerard Binks

She said: “I knew that the garden had this huge collection of rhododendrons and I wanted to create something that celebrated that and invited viewers into the fascinating, microscopic world of pollen grains, which is something I’ve been working with for a couple of years.”

The artwork marks a new path which lets visitors view the rhododendron collections at close proximity for the first time.

It is among more than 80 sculptures spread over 45 acres at the garden, which also has an open-air gallery, arboretum and three lakes.

Peter Roberts, who created the gardens with his wife, Caroline, said: “The planting enhances our large art collection and we add more features every year.”