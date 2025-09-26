Gardening: Back to future for colourful blooms

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He married, produced children, my elder brother, Tim, and me. And he gardened.

Before the war, he grew vegetables, as did most of the working-class. When he came home, he rented a council house, grew a few veg and a few chrysanthemums and dahlias.

My Welsh godfather also came back from the war, rented a council house and grew a bit of veg - and transformed the back garden into rows and rows of chrysanthemums. And lots of dahlias. He also grew a few gladioli and kept a couple of hydrangeas to welcome visitors to the front door.

FUTURE PAST: Dahlias are back in fashion.

That was what a lot of blokes did in the Fifties and Sixties. Then, gradually, dahlias, chrysanthemums and hydrangeas seem to fall from favour. Thankfully, the dahlia is now one of the must-have flowers and both chrysanths - and mophead hydrangeas in particular – are also enjoying a bit of a renaissance.

So, the British appear to be looking backwards while they travel forwards.

And dahlias seem to be the flower everyone wants to grow.

From the end of July till the first frosts, they flower long and hard, overshadowing everything. They love the sun but can grow well in shade; they like a rich soil, are stunning in herbaceous borders but are equally at home in containers.

Once planted, in late spring, there is little to do except provide support to stop their flower-heads dragging them down to soil-level and to feed and water.

When the first frost blackens the leaves, cut the stems to 8-10 inches and dig up the tubers and pop them away in a shady, frost-free spot for a few days.

Prepare a shallow box with a mixture of garden soil and sand. Clean the tubers and put them in the box, just up to the stem. Then cut back the stems to an inch or two and store the boxes somewhere frost free and out of direct light – between 35 and 50F. Examine the tubers every few weeks, and then, come February, start the cutting regime all over again.

Gladioli

Perhaps it’s time to start a campaign to bring back gladioli, to make people aware of just how splendid these blooms are, both in the garden and indoors where they providing a bit of a statement.

The big and blowsy glads are ideal for bringing into the home because if they are cut and lifted at the right time, they can last for weeks - pick them when the first floret is opening and the blooms will continue to mature.

There are many colours from which to choose, and if you do a series of staggered plantings – a few a week from mid-April until late May – they will provide blooms throughout the summer and well into autumn.

Buy the best corms you can afford and prepare their garden home well – they are greedy flowers and like plenty of well-rotted manure around their roots. Don’t choose a site prone to water-logging; moist but well-draining, and where the sun shines for most of the day is ideal.

Plant the corms five inches deep and at least six inches apart. They should grow pretty quickly and may need staking to stop them being blown over.

Come late autumn you can either risk leaving the corms in the ground or lift them, clean them and store them for use the following year.

Corms should be placed in a warm room with good air flow, around 70°F for two to three weeks to allow them to dry thoroughly. When this has been achieved, the old corms can be twisted off to leave a clean basal scar.

Cormlets - the small offsets - can also be removed and dried for putting into store over the winter and then planted in spring. They will grow into a plant, but won’t produce a flower the first year. Dig them up for storage at the end of the next season, then replant them again the next year to produce blooms.

Mophead

And now a short word on hydrangeas still trying to bloom in autumn…

If your hydrangeas are the common H macrophylla, (mopheads, whose big blooms are ideal for flower-arranging), leave them for a few more weeks.

The flowers may be to all intents and purposes dead, but some will retain their colour and stick around until spring, bringing a bit of joy to the gardener and also helping to protect the buds forming to produce next year’s flowers.

Cut the oldest stems down to the ground but take more care with the younger stems – prune these to just above a pair of flower buds.

The Victorians knew the value of these plants; no garden was complete without at least one specimen, especially when, with a bit of ‘magic’, it was possible to control the colour of the blooms.