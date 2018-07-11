Gareth Southgate has revealed that this Yorkshire fish and chip shop is his favourite

A throwback Tweet posted by Gareth Southgate back in 2011 has revealed the Yorkshire chippy he loves to order from.

The England manager is a fan of the Wetherby Whaler, which is a short drive from his home near Harrogate.

The fish and chip restaurant chain - which has four sites in Yorkshire - re-posted his complimentary Tweet last week amid mounting World Cup fever.

"Difficult to beat the Wetherby Whaler for fish and chips" - said an impressed Southgate, who at the time was on a sabbatical between high-profile managerial posts, having left Middlesbrough two years previously.

The chippy has invited all of the England players and staff to dine at one of their restaurants when they return from Russia.

Southgate and his family have lived in Harrogate since the early 2000s, and own a 16th-century mansion called Swinsty Hall. He and his teenage son Flynn play village cricket for Pannal Ash, and he is also involved in junior football locally.