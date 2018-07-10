Gareth Southgate's England could give us all an extra Bank Holiday off work if they win the World Cup in Russia

Over 117,000 England fans have signed a petition calling for a Bank Holiday if Gareth Southgate's men win the World Cup in Russia - triggering a Parliamentary debate.

Gareth Southgate. PIC: PA

Football supporter Liam Betson launched the official petition to the Government, for the day after the World Cup final to be designated a Bank Holiday, and has - at the time of writing - attracted over 117,000 signatures.

Breaking the 100,000 barrier meant that MPs in the Houses of Parliament now have to, by law, debate in Parliament whether July 16 should be a day of no work across the UK.

George Elek, spokesperson for the petition, said: “If football does come home does that mean we too can stay at home?

“The fact that it will now be officially debated in parliament does give the public substantial hope of a day off work after the final.

“That could be the case if this petition comes off, but England do have a couple of games of football to win first.”

Southgate's men take on Croatia in their semi-final tomorrow evening, with several players from our region set to be involved.