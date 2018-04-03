Gas supplies restored to more than 3,000 West Yorkshire properties

Northern Gas Networks have reconnected over 3,000 properties in West Yorkshire to their gas supply after a third-party contractor caused a three day cut off.

Engineers have reconnected the gas supply to all properties in Silsden, near Skipton, where they have been able to gain access after 3,500 properties lost their gas supply on Friday, March 30.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) engineers have been supported by engineers from gas distribution networks from across the UK and 3,077 properties have their gas back on.

Engineers now need to gain access to the remaining properties to safely restore supplies.

Eileen Brown, Customer Experience Director at Northern Gas Networks, said: “Engineers have reconnected gas supplies to all properties where they have been able to gain access and will continue to revisit properties today to reconnect remaining customers.

“We would ask residents for their ongoing patience as we continue this work and we would like to thank everyone involved over this Easter weekend for their fantastic support.”

A customer drop-in centre at St James’ Church will be open from 8am today and shower facilities remain available to customers at Keighley Leisure Centre.

An NGN spokesperson added: "Throughout this incident, NGN has had a significant amount of additional support from gas distribution companies including Cadent, Wales & West Utilities and SGN.

"Other external partners including West Yorkshire Police, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Bradford Metropolitan District Council, Northern Powergrid, volunteers, St James Church, the town hall, library, Silsden Buzz, the British Red Cross and the local community have all supported us in resolving the loss of supply as safely and quickly as possible.

"We have also been working with partners, including the British Red Cross, to ensure vulnerable residents are supported in their own homes.

"If anyone requires additional support they can speak to a member of the team onsite or contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766."

Anyone that smells gas or suspects Carbon Monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.