Gathering in Leeds this weekend to celebrate Nobel Peace Prize award for international campaign to 'abolish nuclear weapons'

Politicians and peace demonstrators will gather in Leeds this weekend to celebrate the success of an international campaign that aims to ban nuclear weapons.

MPs, councillors and local peace campaigners will take part in the event, held in the Mill Hill Chapel, City Square, on Sunday.

It has been organised to celebrate the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN).

The prize is being awarded to ICAN, in recognition of their role in achieving the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, adopted by the UN in July.

It has been backed by 122 countries.

Leeds North East MP Fabian Hamilton, Labour's Shadow Minister for Peace and Disarmament, will be in Olso, Norway, where the award ceremony is being held.

The ceremony will be live streamed live at the event in Leeds from noon.

It will be attended by Leeds North West MP Alex Sobel, who signed the ICAN campaign's Parliamentary Pledge.