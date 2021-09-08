Gavin Williamson 'wrongly claimed to have met Marcus Rashford after speaking to Maro Itoje'

Marcus Rashford (left) and Maro Itoje (right).

During an interview with the Evening Standard, Mr Williamson was asked if he had ever met Marcus Rashford, who has called for an urgent review of free school meals.

Mr Williamson initially responded: “We met over Zoom and he seemed incredibly engaged, compassionate and charming but then he had to shoot off. I didn’t want to be the one that was holding him back from his training.”

But the report adds that Mr Williamson, who is originally from Scarborough, had made a mistake and he had never in fact met or spoken to Marcus Rashford.

Evening Standard reporter Susannah Butter, who conducted the interview, wrote: "Later Williamson’s team tell me he actually met the rugby player Maro Itoje, who campaigned to bridge the digital divide, not Rashford. Rashford’s spokesperson confirms that he has never had any direct communication with Williamson, although the minister did have a call with Itjoe about equal access to education during the pandemic."

Rashford has responded to the story on Twitter, posting "Accent could have been a giveaway" followed by a laughing emoji.

Labour MP Wes Streeting said: "Can Gavin Williamson get ANYTHING right? How is this man still in a job?"