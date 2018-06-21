Geese shot and dumped in river near Wensleydale

Twenty-five geese have been shot and dumped in a river in North Yorkshire.

Due to the numbers of birds, both adult and juvenile Greylag Geese, police first feared there had been a large-scale poisoning incident in the River Ure but after closer examination it was confirmed they had been shot.

One of the geese which had been shot.

They were found by members of the public out walking on a public right of way between Harper Wath footbridge near Aysgarth and Worton at Wensleydale on Saturday June 16.

PC Julian Sutcliffe, of North Yorkshire Police, is the Wildlife Crime Officer for Wensleydale and Swaledale.

He said: “Greylag geese can often be seen in the Dales meadows and rivers at this time of year. It is an offence under the Game Act 1831 and the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 to take or kill these birds during the closed season, which runs from 1 February to 31 August.

“We need to know how these birds came to be shot and apparently dumped in the river, and I would urge anyone with any information about this incident to contact me.”

Contact PC Julian Sutcliffe on 101, and selecting option 2, or emailing julian.sutcliffe@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, and quote reference number 12180107689.