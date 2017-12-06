'Get our pony home for Christmas:' Sanctuary's £1,000 fundraising plea for sick horse

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help save a poorly pony and get him home for Christmas.

Pepsi the miniature Shetland pony needs treatment for a serious sinus infection and his owners are calling on the public to help support the campaign to get the procedure sorted in time for Christmas - or face him being put to sleep.

Sanctuary owner Mary Hepworth.

Pepsi, who is 32, lives at Alberts Horse Sanctuary near Barnsley, sharing a stable with Fergus, another pony - and the pair are described as "inseperable."

Sanctuary owner Mary Hepworth has launched the campaign to raise £1,000 to pay for the treatment.

She said: "He has lived at the sanctuary for the past eleven years.

"He lives with his best friend Fergus.

"Even though Pepsi is getting on in years he is a healthy little pony but recently started suffering with a sinus infection and even though he has had various medications they have not helped him.

"He has now being diagnosed to have a very serious sinus infection which has caused bad facial swelling and needs a procedure to treat this and hospitalising for several days so they can continue treating him while he is better to come home.

"Without this he would have to be put to sleep and this little guy has many years ahead of him. This gorgeous little pony really needs your help so he can be well and home for Christmas."

To make a donation to the sanctuary, contact Mary on 07721 327879 or write to Albert’s Horse Sanctuary, South Lane, Cawthorne. Barnsley S75 4EF or email albertshorsesanc@aol.co.uk

You can also make donations HERE

