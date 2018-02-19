Getaway car used in Rolex ram raid had cloned number plates

A balaclava-clad gang's getaway car was being driven on false number plates, police have confirmed.

Shoppers watched on in horror as two vehicles sped through Leeds city centre on Sunday afternoon before a group of men attempted to ram raid the luxury Rolex store on Commercial Street.

Despite damaging the shop windows, they were unable to gain access and fled the scene empty-handed several minutes later. Video footage has captured the cars being driven erratically down Briggate, Leeds's main shopping area, with passers-by fleeing in terror.

Although neither car had been stolen, one was fitted with cloned number plates and the other's details had not been updated since it was purchased from the previous owner.

The getaway cars were a red Fiat Stilo and a blue Ford Focus ST.

The Fiat was reversed into the shop window and the offenders, who were armed with various tools, then attempted to remove the glass.

The vehicles approached the scene by turning off The Headrow along King Charles Street and driving through The Core shopping centre. They emerged onto Lands Lane and then drove down onto Commercial Street.

They left the scene along Commercial Street and down Briggate.

The Fiat, bearing the registration WN04WEV, was previously sold and has not been registered to a new keeper. The Ford was carrying cloned number plates of YK66UKJ, which belongs to a legitimate similar vehicle.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries into this incident which was a frightening experience for staff in the shop and for the many members of the public who witnessed it.

“We have spoken to a number of witnesses but are still keen to hear from anyone with information, particularly around the movements of the vehicles either prior to the incident or afterwards. Neither of those vehicles has been found abandoned as yet so we would still like to hear from anyone who has seen them or knows where they are.

“This has clearly been a planned and organised offence to target high value goods in the store. We are not linking it to any previous similar offences at this stage but we appreciate it will have caused understandable concern, and our colleagues in the city neighbourhood policing team will be working to provide suitable support and reassurance to businesses and the community.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime number 13180081680 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.