Ghostly goings-on as Selby home transforms into Halloween spooktacular

A Halloween-loving couple transformed their home into a real-life horror story, raising over £1,000 for charity and bringing together a community that is without a focal point.

Mark Asquith and Carolyn Barnett spent three months planning and creating hand-crafted ghouls, spooks, zombies and scary scenes at the home in West Haddlesey, near Selby.

Last weekend more than 100 people from the village visited the displays, raising more than £1,200 for the Alzheimer’s Society and the local parish council.

They are now planning on opening up Haddlesey House at Christmas with a Santa’s Grotto and carol singing, and are planning another spooky event for next Halloween.

Mr Asquith said: “We wanted to do something for the village, and for both of our parents, who have been affected by Alzheimer’s. There’s no pub in the village anymore or anywhere to meet up, so it was a chance to bring people together and raise money for good causes.”

The spooky goings-on included an execution chamber with guillotine and electric chair, and a skeletal version of Charles Dicken’s Miss Havisham’s, dressed in a wedding dress.

Halloween displays at Haddlesey House near Selby

