Ghosts from past as hangman’s book goes under hammer

The notes he left behind were as clinical as those of any surgeon, but Albert Pierrepoint’s job had been to kill his clients, not cure them.

The Bradford grocer’s boy who inherited his father’s job as Britain’s chief executioner, logged each of his victims according to the thickness of the neck around which he slipped his noose.

His dog-eared “execution book” is now going under the hammer, along with plaster casts of his face and hands, and other artefacts preserved after his death in 1992. Auctioneers expect next month’s sale to raise up to £40,000 .

Pierrepoint had been the executioner for William Joyce – the traitor and Nazi propagandist Lord Haw-Haw – and for the British Fascist John Amery, the first person to plead guilty to treason in an English court since 1654. He also executed some 200 war criminals in Hameln, Germany.

James Rylands, of Summers Place Auctions in Sussex, said Pierrepoint’s plater hands were his most chilling legacy. “They are both workmanlike and delicate – and then you think of the grim task they performed so many times,” he said. “I hope the buyer will keep it in the public domain.”

Pierrepoint resigned in 1956, having hanged more criminals than anyone else in Britain. He became a publican in Oldham.