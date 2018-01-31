Giant inflatable obstacle course heading to Leeds

Have your say

A GIANT ‘total wipeout’ style inflatable obstacle course for kids and adults is coming to Leeds.

Wacky World is bringing more than 20 fun inflatables to New Dock Hall next to the Royal Armouries on Monday February 12 and Tuesday 13.

There will be giant inflatable slides and bouncy castles, disco domes, total wipeout machines, bungee runs, rodeo rides and a seven-foot tall roaming inflatable T Rex dinosaur called Elvis.

A spokesman for Wacky World, said: "Bring the kids and adults along to one of two day sessions and experience the giant indoor activity event with a wide range of inflatable activities to run, jump, squeeze and bounce over."

For tickets for a two-hour session, go to www.wackyworlduk.co.uk