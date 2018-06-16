Giant moths begin invading homes searching for a mate - how to keep them at bay

Social media has been full of anguished cries for help after a wave of extra-large moths has begun invading homes across the north of England.

In what is an annual event, moths are beginning to suspend hibernation and head out to look for a mate.

While most moths are a few centimetres in size at most, a few exceptionally large specimens have been captured on camera by panicked social media users.

The creatures are simply looking for a mate. In their adult moth stage, they simply exist to find a mate and reproduce, thus restarting the beautiful moth-based circle of life.

Wildlife experts insist moths are completely harmless to humans and can be safely shooed out of your home if one happens to get stuck indoors.

However, here's a few things you can do to help keep them at bay.

How to keep moths out

1. As is well documented, moths are attracted to light. As such, try to avoid bright lights near open windows. Stick to low-lighting like lamps if you must have a window open, or open windows in adjoining rooms where the lights are kept off when not in use.

2. Brush clothing made from wool, fur or feathers after you wear it, keep your clothing clean, and keep your wardrobe well ventilated.

3. Try placing moth balls or a natural alternative on windowsills and near wardrobes

4. Hoover carpets regularly. Moth eggs can get into fabrics and stick, so regular vacuuming can zap them before they get chance to hatch.

