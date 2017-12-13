Gino D'Acampo reveals why he is opening latest restaurant in Yorkshire this weekend - and when fans can see him

Celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo will be in Kingswood, Hull, this weekend to mark the opening of his 11th restaurant in the UK.

Fans can pop in to see Gino, a well known face from his Morning, I’m a Celeb and Celebrity Juice, at the new restaurant, which opens tomorrow at Next on Kingswood Retail Park.

Interior of Gino's new restaurant in Kingswood, Hull

The celebrity chef, who is from Naples originally, will be at the restaurant and prosecco bar on Saturday - and says people are welcome to drop in and say hello.

The restaurant includes superfast free Wifi, complimentary work stations and a games room - as well as the food cooked traditionally with Italian ingredients - Neapolitan pizza flour, buffalo mozzarella and tomatoes from Campania, where he comes from in southern Italy.

Gino, 41, who already has restaurants in Leeds and Harrogate, plans to open 14 more restaurants in the UK next year.

He said he's come to Hull a couple of years ago to do a food festival, liked what he saw and Hull becoming City of Culture clinched it.

Another view of the interior of the celebrity chef's latest restaurant which opens tomorrow in Hull

"I thought - do you know what - now's the right time. I got into contact with the owner of Next.

"We'd already put one together in Manchester and so I thought do you know what can you give me one in Hull.

"It's one of those towns that's big, has a big community which is what I like and you don't have really good Italian restaurants in the area."

He said many "Italian" restaurants were not Italian at all and had got lazy and tired.

A lot of Italians came to his restaurants "because they say it is the closest you can get to proper Italian food."

He added: "They are OK but there's nothing to compare with what I do - proper Italian food and proper Italian ingredients coming from Italy.

"It's not only about food, it's also about people coming in with their family. I want them to relax and enjoy the experience."

The restaurant will be closed on Saturday evening for a ticket-only launch party.