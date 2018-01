Have your say

A 12-year-old girl was injured after she was hit by a car in Leeds this morning.

Police were called just after 7.30am today (Frid Jan 26) to reports a pedestrian had been involved in collision with a car on Wykebeck Valley Road in the Harehills area of Leeds.

Police said the injured girl is currently in a stable condition in hospital.

Wykebeck Valley Road has been closed while police investigations are carried out.

First West Yorkshire have said diversions are in place for buses.