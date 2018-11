A 13-year-old girl has gone missing from Hull.

Police say Kaiyanna Catchpole was last seen at around 12.35pm yesterday (Sunday 4 November) in the Holderness Road area of Hull.

She was wearing grey jeans, a black top, a red jacket and white trainers.

Anyone who has seen Kaiyanna, or knows where she is, can call 101 quoting log 398 of 04/11/18.