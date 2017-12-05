Girl, 14, hurt after being hit by car while on zebra crossing in Hull

Have your say

A teenager was hurt after being hit by a car while on a zebra crossing in Hull.

The collision happened on Holwell Road, Hull, at about 4.30pm.

Humberside Police said the victim, a 14-year-old girl, was walking along a zebra crossing when she was clipped by the front tyre of a small, white car.

The force today appealed for witnesses to the collision, which happened on November 23.

A police spokesperson said the driver of the car failed to stop.

The girl suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting log 385 of November 23.