Girl, 15, hailed for 'real bravery' fighting off attackers in Bradford

Detectives have praised a teenage girl who fought back after being robbed and assaulted at knifepoint in Bradford.

The 15-year-old was followed by a maroon car while walking along Pearson Road last Monday evening.

Realising she was being pursued, she ran into Shaftsbury Court.

Two men in the car followed and got out assaulting her at knifepoint and stealing from her handbag.

The teenager suffered a head injury, among other injuries, after being forced against a wall.

But she was able to break free after fighting back, and fled to the Ladyhill Park area where she got help.

Detectives have described it as an isolated "but clearly serious incident." A number of inquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Damian Simpson of Bradford District CID, said it must have been an extremely frightening experience for the teenager.

He added: “She suffered several injuries in the incident, in which she showed real bravery in resisting her attackers.

“We need to locate those arrested as soon as possible and I would ask anyone who can identify them or who may have seen what happened to contact us.

“The suspect vehicle was described as a maroon hatchback with silver alloy wheels & tinted windows and I would ask anyone who saw this car in the Pearson Road or Shaftsbury Court areas just prior to or after the attack to also get in touch."

Also in the news: Lifeboat rescues family of four cut off by tides at Boulby

Council blames 'violent' protestors for latest secrecy over trees

The two suspects were Asian - the first aged 19 to 20, 5ft 11ins and slim. He had black curly permed hair, with a stubble moustache and long sideburns.

He was wearing a blue Nike jumper and green North Face tracksuit bottoms and black shoes.

The second was 18 to 19, chubbier than the first at medium build. He was wearing a black cap.

A third man also described as Asian who was driving the car was 16 to 17-years-old.