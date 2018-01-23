Girl, 17, missing in Bradford: Police appeal for public's help to trace teenager

Have your say

Police in Bradford are appealing for the public's help to trace a missing 17-year-old girl.

Georgia Ryczany was last seen in the Heaton area of the city in the early hours of yesterday (Monday Jan 22).

She is described as being around 5ft 3in tall, of slim build, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She is believed to be wearing a green and white Nike tracksuit.

Enquiries are continuing to locate her and anyone who can assist is asked to contact police at Bradford on 101, quoting log 127 of 22 January.