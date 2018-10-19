Girl, 7, hurt in collision with motorbike in Scarborough

A seven-year-old girl suffered a broken leg in a road collision involving an off-road motorbike.

Police in Scarborough are appealing for witnesses to come forward after the incident on Colescliffe Road at around 7.50pm yesterday (Thursday).

A police spokesperson said: "The girl was taken to Scarborough District Hospital for treatment to a broken leg and cuts.

"Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anyone riding a small motorbike in the minutes leading up to the collision, and to anyone who saw the collision, to come forward.

"A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody."