Girl is injured and robbed of phone and money in Hull

A girl was taken to hospital after being hit in the face and having her phone, keys and money stolen in Hull.

Humberside Police say it happened last night (Wednesday) as she walked past a group of youths congregated at Princess Elizabeth playing fields off Beverley Road around 6pm.

An iphone 7, two Yale keys and a small amount of cash were taken from the girl who suffered bruising to her face and head. She had hospital treatment but was not kept in a police spokesperson confirmed.

Witnesses or anyone who knows anything about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference number 16/66396/18. Calls can also be made anonymously on Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.