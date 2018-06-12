'Glass and needle' robbers fleece man of cash in Hull

A robber held glass to his victim's cheek as his accomplice branded what was possibly a needle in Hull.

Police today said the robbery and assault took place in in the early hours of May 24.

The victim had withdrawn cash from an ATM on Beverley Road around 5.30am before turning down Stepney Lane.

He reported that he was then grabbed from behind by a man who held a piece of glass to his cheek, while another man stood in front of him holding what was thought to be a needle.

The pair took the victim’s money and ran off, leaving the victim was shaken and with minor injuries to his cheek.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 16/56504/18.