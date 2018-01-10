Global tenants and expansion for Doncaster’s Parkside Business Park

Two German businesses have signed up to 78,000 sq ft of space at a Yorkshire business park.

DB Schenker, a global business which operates a freight and infrastructure service, has leased 41,095 sq ft of warehouse space at Parkside Business Park in Doncaster to develop a new site to service the East Coast main line.

In addition, Bosch Automotive, a global supplier of technology and services, has agreed a lease for 36,846 sq ft of warehouse space which will provide the base for a new automotive training centre. The business will soon begin a substantial fit-out of the unit and hopes to be operational in mid-2018 in what will be a flagship site for the North of England and complement Bosch’s existing site in Uxbridge.

Both businesses have signed 15 year leases with developer St Modwen.

Meanwhile, St Modwen has also secured planning consent for the second phase of development at the 27-acre site.

The next phase of the development will comprise a further 60,000 sq ft split over two buildings which have been designed to be further split.

Rob Richardson, senior development manager at St. Modwen, said: “Attracting two global businesses to Parkside justifies our decision to speculatively build warehouse space on this brownfield site and without the need for grant-funding.”

St Modwen plans to construct 1m sq ft of industrial and logistics space across its UK portfolio over the next year, of which over 50 per cent is already sold or pre-let.