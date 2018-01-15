Global tributes for co-founder of air conditioning giant Airedale

Tributes have been pouring in from across the world for the co-founder of an established air conditioning supplier after he died at the age of 74.

Peter Midgley, a founder of Airedale Air Conditioning, died on January 12 following complications associated with vascular dementia – a condition he had been suffering from for several years.

His son, Andrew Midgley, said the family has been “touched” by the response to the news of his father’s passing and added that they have had an “overwhelming response” from far and wide.

“We’ve been contacted by ex-colleagues and contacts in this country and from America, all expressing their sadness and shock,” Mr Midgley said.

Peter Midgley set up Airedale Air Conditioning with Alan Duttine OBE in 1974. The business went on to flourish, eventually becoming a leading international manufacturer of chillers and precision air conditioning.

Andrew Midgley said: “He was immensely proud of what he achieved with Airedale. It was his baby.

“Having started it from scratch with Alan they were so proud of its success – offering employment to 450 people, opening sites in South Africa and Philadelphia, and of course that it remains a thriving business today.”

Mr Midgley met Mr Duttine while he was a draughtsman at Crofts Engineering. Despite striking up a successful partnership, they were two very different people.

Mr Midgley said: “Alan and my dad were actually very different people – and not just in stature –they complemented each other perfectly in a business sense.

“They did play rugby together briefly for Bingley but otherwise it was more about the business – they had a very strong working relationship.

“Alan concentrated more on the business side and my dad was the one who looked after the staff – one wouldn’t have worked without the other.”

The duo sold the business to US-based Modine Manufacturing in 2005. Mr Duttine, who died in 2015, and Mr Midgley both embraced retirement following the sale.

“The sale of the business was handled very carefully and they were happy it was in safe hands, so when the sale was complete they both retired fully,” his son said.

“Alan’s health was unfortunately already deteriorating but dad embraced retirement fully, travelling a lot, seeing many parts of the world and spending as much time as possible in his beloved South Africa where he had a home.”

The entrepreneur was very proud of his Yorkshire roots and was motivated by providing work for as many people as possible. He was born in Batley but moved to Bradford with his family at a young age as his father worked at Holybrook Mills.

Mr Midgley said: “He was a very proud Yorkshireman without a doubt and spent his whole life here. He never forgot his roots in Batley and Bradford.

“He was the eldest of seven and all but one of the siblings stayed in Yorkshire – as most of the children and grandchildren have as well.”

Away from business, Mr Midgley was a “massive” family man and was very proud of his children and grandchildren.

“He loved spending time with the family and showed a real interest in everything we all did,” Mr Midgley said.

He added: “As a family we will remember him as a wonderful dad and grandfather, for his generosity and kindness. He was a larger than life character who loved sport, socialising and spending time with his family, and we’re going to miss him so much.”

Keen rugby union player

Peter Midgley an accomplished rugby union player, turning out for Keighley and Bingley.

Mr Midgley and Alan Duttine were founder members of Bradford & Bingley Rugby Club in 1982.

Despite their success in business, the duo kept their feet on the ground and didn’t lead lavish lifestyles, says Andrew Midgley.