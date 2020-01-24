Glynn impresses as Fantastic Ms Fox wins at Doncaster

Nicky Henderson could have another top-class novice hurdle prospect on his hands after Glynn bolted up in the Sporting Life EBF “National Hunt” Maiden Hurdle at Doncaster.

A winner of his sole point-to-point start over three miles, the 15-8 shot was easy to back ahead of his rules debut yesterday, but sauntered to a faultless 11-length success under Jeremiah McGrath.

McGrath said: “I hope it looked as good as it felt, because I think he’s above-average.

“He got a bit lonely in front, but I loved the way he went down to the last.

“He might be a two-miler, but you never know.

“He’s a six-year-old – not a weak four-year-old – so we can crack on with him and hopefully he has a few big days ahead of him.”

Fantastic Ms Fox (5-1) continued her love affair with Doncaster when running out an authoritative winner of the Sky Bet Fillies’ Juvenile’ Hurdle.

The four-year-old opened her account at the track in December and took the step up in class in her stride, winning by a length and a half after a fine jump at the last under Leighton Aspell.

Trainer Noel Williams said: “It was brilliant. She stays really well – that’s her main attribute – and jumps well when it matters.

“If anything she jumped slightly right today which was unexpected, but I’ll take it! She’s relatively straightforward, loves the game and has taken hurdling in her stride.

“She looks progressive, she’s tough and is a proper racehorse.”

Brian Hughes led from pillar to post to extend his lead in the National Hunt jockeys’ championship, after guiding Pogue to victory in the Sky Bet Britain’s Most Popular Online Bookmaker Novices’ Handicap Chase.

The seven-year-old had been placed in his four previous starts and the 4-1 favourite made all to hold on by a length and three-quarters for trainer Donald McCain.

Pogue was the first leg of a double for the duo after Gaelik Coast caused a 20-1 upset in the First Race Special On Sky Bet Tomorrow Novices’ Hurdle, which took Hughes to 117 winners for the season – five ahead of the sidelined Richard Johnson.

Today’s action on Town Moor features the valuable Sky Bet Chase and with Sue Smith’s string hitting form with a vengeance, jockey Danny Cook is hoping it continues with Ravenhill Road.

Big wins in recent weeks for Midnight Shadow, Joke Dancer and Vintage Clouds have signalled a renaissance and Ravenhill Road won last time out at Haydock.

“We’re hoping the win last time will have boosted his confidence, because he was very highly thought of by Brian Ellison in his younger days,” said Cook.

“Hopefully he’s still at the right end of the handicap, so we’ve decided to have a go at a big one while that is still the case.

“He’s stepping up in trip, but he was very good the last day over two-five when he picked up well after the last and finished strongly. He should stay and the ground will be perfect. The yard is going well now, we’ve had nice winners the last three Saturdays, so hopefully it continues.”