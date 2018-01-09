Go-ahead for huge new Leeds industrial park which will bring 500 jobs

Have your say

Planning chiefs have given the green light for a brand new industrial development at a flagship east Leeds site - and hopes are high that it could bring 500 jobs to the city.

The 265,000 square foot mixed-employment development, will sit on a vacant 16-acre site off Pontefract Lane between the existing Cross Green Industrial Estate and the Leeds City Region (Aire Valley) Enterprise Zone.

The prime site also sits between Leeds City Centre and Junction 45 of the M1 motorway.

Keyland Developments Ltd, the property trading arm of Kelda Group and sister-company to Yorkshire Water, is behind the project.

Peter Garrett, managing director of Keyland Developments Ltd, said; “We are pleased to continue our track record of 100% planning success with consent to regenerate a strategically important site in the Leeds City Region.

“This 16-acre site is ideal to contribute towards meeting the well-documented shortage of industrial accommodation in this area.

“The site, with its proximity to both the motorway network and Leeds City Centre, has all the right components to attract occupiers and as such we anticipate keen interest from a range of parties seeking to bring the development forward.”

A marketing drive has now bene launched to attract tenants to the site - and the people behind it say it’s already creating a buzz.

Rupert Visick, from Industrial Property specialists Gent Visick, said; “We’ve received a lot of interest in the site from the moment the planning application was lodged.

“The Aire Valley has rapidly become a location of regional significance and strategic importance.”