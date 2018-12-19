GoFundMe page set up to raise money for staff of failing Leeds care home who haven't received Christmas pay

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise money for the unpaid employees of a Leeds care home who didn't receive their Christmas pay.

Around 15 employees at Radcliffe Gardens, in Pudsey, still haven't been paid their December wage, despite pictures emerging of the managing director on a recent shopping trip to London in which she boasts about 'treating herself' to a £195 Liberty Advent calendar and designer coat.

Lee Naylor has set up a GoFundMe page for the unpaid staff

Claire Fryer, 36, from Preston, Lancashire, also spoke of enjoying room service and champagne during Christmas trips to Edinburgh and Newcastle last week.

The photos have angered staff, including cook Lee Naylor, who are employed at a care home owned and managed by a company headed by Mrs Fryer and who lives in a £1.4m home.

Mrs Fryer - managing director of the Alder Health Group which runs the home - emailed staff saying wages would not be given their wages due to ‘financial difficulties’.

The wages blow came after the home was placed in special measures and 20 residents were warned they would have to leave as it had been issued with a ‘notice of intended closure’.

But now, Lee and other employees have rallied round in order to set up a Go-Fund-Me page, to provide some relief to unpaid employees so close to Christmas.

Lee (51) from Pudsey said: "We've set a target of £2,000 as we don't want other people to pay our wages, we want her (Claire Fryer) to do it.

"This is just to relieve a little bit of pressure on the 15 or so unpaid staff close to Christmas."

One kind-hearted Samaritan has already donated £100 to the cause, which has raised £120 at the time of writing, while Fulneck Golf Club in Pudsey have offered anyone affected and their families a free Christmas dinner.

Lee added: "I'm in tears every five minutes, it's so sweet what people are doing for us.

"It's quite overwhelming actually, it shows that people from all over can come together in a time of need."

The email sent to staff to let them know they wouldn't be paid read: “Due to the fact that all residents have been found alternative care placements, the business has been disrupted unexpectedly and is facing serious financial issues.

“We are doing all we can, however as a small family business and with the recent investments, there is no surplus funds available.

“A payment was expected by December 7 for the continued service.

"This payment hasn’t been received and the business is not expecting any further payments.”

The troubled care home had been put into special measures by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in June.

A damning report by the CQC exposed a number of concerns, regarding fire safety, medicine management, and the absence of a registered manager on site.

The home was found to be in breach of regulations and was issued with a ‘notice of intended closure’.

Concerned social workers took urgent action in November and told the families of all 20 residents they would have to leave.

Mrs Fryer appealed to the care tribunal services and a review hearing date has been set for March 2019, but many people had already removed their relatives from the home.

The care home remains open but with no residents.

You can donate to the Go Fund-Me page here.