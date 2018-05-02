Goldsborough housing plans turned down

An outline application for one of the district’s Local Plan housing sites has been rejected over the impact to the Goldsborough Conservation area and a heritage asset.

Harrogate Borough Councillors voted against a development of up to 36 homes on agricultural land located at Station Road, with access proposed off York Road, at planning committee.

A recommendation from planning officers had called to defer plans for approval but a third motion to reject the plans secured a majority of 12, with three abstentions and one objection.

The capacity of Goldsborough C.O.E Primary School, highway and flooding concerns were raised on the day but the potential impact to the conservation area and setting of the of grade two listed gate piers on York Road led to a call to reject the plans.

Residents, who were invited to sit in the council chamber on the day after speakers in the viewing gallery failed, heard from three objectors including Dennis James.

Speaking after the meeting last month he said: “The village has felt besieged over the past 18 months we have had a town virtually the size of Boroughbridge potentially being built at Flaxby Park which is three quarters of a of a mile away and you’ve got the industrial area at Flaxby Moor which has been passed.”

He added: “I thought long and hard about our argument. We have been pretty benign and allowed smaller estates to be built. These have enhanced the village, but the effect on the conservation area and how it could be spoilt hit a nerve here.”

Ben Homes, of Holmes Planning Ltd, agent for the applicant, said plans did take into account the landscape and views of residents. The number of houses was reduced from 40, to the Local Plan proposal of 36. Green space was to be installed in the south west to protect the setting of the gate piers, and hedges to mitigate the impact of the development.