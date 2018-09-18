Good Beer Guide 2019: These are what it says are Sheffield’s 30 best pubs 

The latest edition of the Good Beer Guide has been published – and the beer drinker’s bible features plenty of Sheffield pubs within its pages.
The annual guide, produced by the Campaign For Real Ale and now in its 46th edition, has entries for more than 4,500 of the UK’s best pubs – and the good news for local drinkers is that 30 of them are in Sheffield.
The fully revised and updated edition gives its verdict on town centre bars, village pubs with details about beer, food, pub gardens, accommodation, opening hours, transport links and more.
So which are the Sheffield pubs which made into the Good Beer Guide 2019?
Here’s the full rundown:
The Bath Hotel, Victoria Street
Devonshire Cat, Wellington Street
Dog and Partridge, Trippet Lane
Head of Steam, Norfolk Street
Red Deer, Pitt Street
Rutland Arms, Brown Street
Sheffield Tap, Sheffield station, Sheaf Street
The Commercial, Chapeltown
Bar Stewards, Kelham Island
Fat Cat, Kelham Island
Harlequin, Nursery Street
Kelham Island Tavern, Russell Street
Shakespeare’s, Gibraltar Street
Wellington. Henry Street
Blake Hotel, Upperthorpe
Forest, Neepsend
Gardeners Rest, Neepsend
Hillsborough Hotel, Hillfoot
Wisewood Inn, Loxley
Ale House, Millhouses
Beer Engine, Highfield
Broadfield, Nether Edge
Brothers Arms, Heeley
White Lion, Heeley
Sheaf View, Heeley
Beer House, Sharrow
Hallamshire House, Commonside
Itchy Pig Ale House, Broomhill
Rising Sun, Nether Green
University Arms, Broomhall
