Good Beer Guide 2019: These are what it says are Sheffield’s 30 best pubs 

The latest edition of the Good Beer Guide has been published – and the beer drinker’s bible features plenty of Sheffield pubs within its pages.

The annual guide, produced by the Campaign For Real Ale and now in its 46th edition, has entries for more than 4,500 of the UK’s best pubs – and the good news for local drinkers is that 30 of them are in Sheffield.

What are Sheffield's best pubs according to CAMRA?

The fully revised and updated edition gives its verdict on town centre bars, village pubs with details about beer, food, pub gardens, accommodation, opening hours, transport links and more.

So which are the Sheffield pubs which made into the Good Beer Guide 2019?

Here’s the full rundown:

The Bath Hotel, Victoria Street

Devonshire Cat, Wellington Street

Dog and Partridge, Trippet Lane

Head of Steam, Norfolk Street

Red Deer, Pitt Street

Rutland Arms, Brown Street

Sheffield Tap, Sheffield station, Sheaf Street

The Commercial, Chapeltown

Bar Stewards, Kelham Island

Fat Cat, Kelham Island

Harlequin, Nursery Street

Kelham Island Tavern, Russell Street

Shakespeare’s, Gibraltar Street

Wellington. Henry Street

Blake Hotel, Upperthorpe

Forest, Neepsend

Gardeners Rest, Neepsend

Hillsborough Hotel, Hillfoot

Wisewood Inn, Loxley

Ale House, Millhouses

Beer Engine, Highfield

Broadfield, Nether Edge

Brothers Arms, Heeley

White Lion, Heeley

Sheaf View, Heeley

Beer House, Sharrow

Hallamshire House, Commonside

Itchy Pig Ale House, Broomhill

Rising Sun, Nether Green

University Arms, Broomhall

