GOODBYE GABBY AS STUDENTS GRADUATE

GABBY LOGAN will celebrate her last graduation today as Chancellor of Leeds Trinity University.

She will confer degrees for 150 undergraduate and postgraduate students as they graduate from Primary and Secondary Education, Creative Writing, Journalism, Film and Television, History, Business, Psychology and more.

Gabby Logan with students

Professor Margaret House, Vice-Chancellor at Leeds Trinity University, said: “Graduation is about celebrating the personal achievements of every single one of our students, thanking the people who have supported them throughout their journey, and looking forward to the future and the opportunities available to our students.”

Gabby Logan added: “I’m a firm believer in the importance of higher education and have been thoroughly inspired seeing the benefits an education at Leeds Trinity University can offer.

“I am very proud to be part of the community at Leeds Trinity and to hold the post as their very first Chancellor.”

Those graduating today are:

Institute of Childhood and Education

Master of Arts in Education

Victoria Chadwick, Rowanne Frankland, Kiara Grove, Rachel Rudman, Faye Simmons, Kim Welbourne.

Master of Arts in Family Support

Hayley Bell, Stephanie Bennett, Bethany Bradshaw, Laura Harvey, Suzanne Kearford, Emma Kitchener, Chloe Loxton, Mary Mathe, Sharon O’Rourke, Mandi Reeve, Bethany Rimmington, Joshua Roberts.

Foundation Degree of Arts in Supporting Children and Families in Social Contexts.

Jason Askham, Zara Ayub, Fiona Brown, Sarah Cherry, Charlotte Cottle, Salli Dobson, Donna-Marie Hargrave, Sanam Khalil, Jade Parker, Karen Priestley, Sidra Shaqat.

Foundation Degree of Arts in Supporting Early Years.

Emma Cairns, Kerry Charlton, Rebecca Cooper, Emma Hitchen, Nicola Hobson, Maureen Kildin, Megan Lilley, Natalie Morgan.

Foundation Degree of Arts in Supporting Learning and Additional Needs

Caroline Bayfield, Jessica Cockerham, Angela Daniel, Diane Davison, Emily Dawson, Rachael Dinsdale, Janine Guy, Nathan Hurtault, Iqra Ijaz, Simone Ingleson, Charlotte Kaskiewicz, Victoria Maitland, Angela McGibbon, Carol McNee, Shona Mott, Caroline Robison, Janine Stringfellow.

Certificate of Higher Education in Supporting Learning and Additional Needs

Hayley Parker.

Bachelor of Arts in Primary Education: Early Years (Age 3-7)

Sarah Richardson, Jade Riley.

Bachelor of Arts in Primary Education: Later Years (Age 7-11)

Charles Ackroyd, Jaqui Humbles, Farheen Saleh.

Certificate of Higher Education in Primary Education: Later Years (Age 7-11)

Jacob Archer.

Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Studies

Bianca Bradley, Stacey Randles.

Bachelor of Arts in Education

Studies

Marjana Hanifah, Sheifha Hoque.

Bachelor of Arts in Working with Children, Young People and Families

Emily Anne Bowe.

Diploma of Higher Education in Child and Family Welfare Studies

Narvir Hundal.

Diploma of Higher Education in Early Childhood Studies

Charlotte Carpenter, Dani Coote, Rozeena Mahmood, Kelly Skillings.

Certificate of Higher Education in Early Childhood Studies

Sahier Ahmed, Holly Carr, Lydia Garner, Rachel Meredith.

Certificate of Higher Education in Education Studies

Vanessa Bannister.

Certificate of Higher Education in Working with Children, Young People and Families

Lauren Hague, Priscilla Forkuo.

Postgraduate Certificate in Education with QTS in Primary Education 5-11

Sally Prosser, Sarah Vetch.

Postgraduate Certificate in Education with QTS in Secondary Education Computer Science with ICT

Aamir Mahmood.

Postgraduate Certificate in Education with QTS in Secondary Education Design and Technology

Hayley Dews.

Postgraduate Certificate in Education with QTS in Secondary Education Geography

Luke Jones.

Postgraduate Certificate in Education with QTS in Secondary Education Religious Education

Ismail Bhatti.

Postgraduate Certificate in Education with QTS in Secondary Education Science with Chemistry

Naila Tabbasum.

Professional Graduate Certificate of Education with QTS in Primary Education 5-11

Jonathon Batey, Leanne Brown.

Professional Graduate Certificate of Education with QTS in Secondary Education Business Studies

Caoilfhionn Fält.

Professional Graduate Certificate of Education with QTS in Secondary Education Computer Science with ICT

Abrar Mohammed, Stephen Power.

Professional Graduate Certificate of Education with QTS in Secondary Education History

Abdullah Mayat.

Professional Graduate Certificate of Education with QTS in Secondary Education Mathematics

Akinpelu Balogun, Shirin Kadir.

Professional Graduate Certificate of Education with QTS in Secondary Education Modern Foreign Languages (Spanish)

Edward Stratton.

Professional Graduate Certificate of Education with QTS in Secondary Education Science with Biology

Lauren Byrne, Sarah Latchford.

School of Arts and Communication, English

Master of Arts by Research

Heather Fox*.

Master of Arts in Creative Writing

Lucy Brighton, Stephanie Buick, Robert Bullock, Ebony Elrick, Andrea Hardaker, John Harris, Joanne Kemp, Suzanne Owen, Thomas Pickup, Kathleen Strafford.

Postgraduate Certificate in Creative Writing

Mark Whittle.

Bachelor of Arts in English and Media

Shaina Coster, James Firth.

Bachelor of Arts in English and Writing

Charles Clegg, Jeni McKenna, Joseph Parr.

Diploma of Higher Education in English

Tyrone Parkes.

Certificate of Higher Education in English

Oluwatoyosi Peters.

Certificate of Higher Education in English and Media

Lauren Tierney.

Certificate of Higher Education in English and Writing

Janita Rauf, Callum Wright.

Journalism

Master of Arts in Journalism

Lina Arshad, Matthew Brannen, Sam Brooksbank, Tom Connell Sean Gannon, Jack Goodman, Oliver Lines, Alexander Miller, Leita Prior, Elle Rigby, Anna Riley, Jamie Smith, Henry Valantine, Kelly-Ann Woodward.

Bachelor of Arts in Journalism

Dominic Micallef, Samantha Preece.

Bachelor of Arts in Magazine Journalism

Hannah Pourhady.

Bachelor of Arts in Sports Journalism

Andrew Hall, Sophie Hedley, David Stirland.

Certificate of Higher Education in Sports Journalism

Owen Clarke.

Media and Film

Bachelor of Arts in Film and Television Studies

Fiona Hilton.

Diploma of Higher Education in Film Studies

Benjamin Steer.

Diploma of Higher Education in Media

Jack Barrett.

Certificate of Higher Education in Film and Television Studies

Joshua Dunsford, Daniel Hobson, Thomas Michallat.

Theology, Religious Studies and History

Master of Arts by Research

Thomas Windle*, Nathan Wood*.

Master of Arts in Victorian Studies

Beverley Davidson, Kathleen Anne Knell, Dominic Loach.

Bachelor of Arts in History

Andrew Mackay, Joseph Mone.

Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy, Ethics and Religion

Patrick Wymer.

Bachelor of Arts in Theology

Sophie Lewis.

Diploma of Higher Education in Histor

Abigail Harrison.

Diploma of Higher Education in Philosophy, Ethics and Religion

Bethany Keeling, Howard Morgan, Matthew Rowling.

Certificate of Higher Education in Philosophy, Ethics and Religion

Ethan Richold.

Certificate of Higher Education in Theology and Religious Studies

Matthew Fairburn.

School of Social and Health Sciences, Business

Master of Arts in International Business

Nicholas Hayward, Dave Kagai, Christopher Stott.

Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Natalia Kennedy, Roxanne Matthews, Hollie Shearer.

Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration

Syeda Zaidi.

Bachelor of Arts in Business and Management

Adam Ali, Joseph Lonsdale.

Diploma of Higher Education in Accounting and Business

Akam Ibrahim.

Diploma of Higher Education in Business and Management

Adam Shaw.

Certificate of Higher Education in Business and Management

Falak Hussain, Adila Laher, Aaron Lane, Aidan Malley, Emanuel Popa.

Health and Nutrition

Bachelor of Science in Sport, Health, Exercise and Nutrition

James Ayers, Shabana Kauser.

Psychology, Criminology and Sociology

Master of Science by Research

Sophie Player*

Master of Science in Psychology

Rebecca Clarke, Sophie Foster, Amy Smith, Catherine Wharton, Kelly Wood.

Bachelor of Science in Forensic Psychology: Bobby Solly.

Diploma of Higher Education in Forensic Psychology

Jessica Harrison, Rosemarie Jukes.

Certificate of Higher Education in Psychology

Natasha Cook, Alycia Hutchinson, Danielle Scott.

Certificate of Higher Education in Psychology and Child Development

Melissa Myles.

Certificate of Higher Education in Sport Psychology

Gabrielle Kidd.

Sport and Physical Education

Master of Arts in Sport Management

Kyle Crozier, Conor Meese, Ellis Pascall, Samantha Thackray.

Bachelor of Arts in Primary Physical Education and Sports Coaching

Sulauman Iqbal.

Bachelor of Arts in Primary Physical Education and Sports Development

Diane Boyd.

Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education, Physical Education and Sport

Graham Ainsworth, Courtney Buchan, Charlotte Burnett, Kathryn Campion, Thomas Carbery, Samuel Cooper, Cassandra Drayton, Richard Dunn, George Fawcett, Daniel Poole, Chloe Tonge, Samuel Walpole.

Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Physical Education and Sports Coaching

Leah Greig, Nathan Jenkins, Daniel Laws, Sophie Martin, Samuel Owen, Kierran Richards, Vincent Trevena, Brody Wilkinson.

Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Physical Education and Sports Development

Mustafa Amin, Daniel Featherstone, Grace Higginbottom, Haroon Tariq.

Bachelor of Science in Sport and Exercise Sciences (Strength & Conditioning)

Daniel Butterfield.

Diploma of Higher Education in Primary Physical Education and Sports Development

Laurence Kesteven, Ben Malpas.

Diploma of Higher Education in Secondary Physical Education and Sports Development

Gareth Child.

Diploma of Higher Education in Sport and Exercise Sciences (Strength & Conditioning)

Dominic Samson.

Certificate of Higher Education in Primary Physical Education and Sports Coaching

Kyle Owen, Joshua Standley, Amber Watt.

Certificate of Higher Education in Secondary Physical Education and Sports Coaching

Joshua Becic, Junaid Darr, Elizabeth Goddard-Taylor, Gareth Mattison, Joe Rodriguez, Luke Tinsley.

Certificate of Higher Education in Secondary Physical Education and Sports Development

Kyle Scully, Luke Teasdale.

*University of Leeds award