Google bus helps put Becky in the fast lane

Former European Championship medal winning athlete Becky Lyne has launched a grassroots fitness project with help from free digital skills training from Google.

The former professional middle-distance runner and Team GB athlete was forced to confront the reality of a career outside of competitive running when she narrowly lost out on qualifying for the 2012 Olympics. Rather than embark on another four years of gruelling training she decided to take a gamble and start her own business to give back to her community.

Her ‘Tryumph Health’ fitness project encourages community participation within Yorkshire and helps motivate young people to exercise.

After hearing about the Google Digital Garage bus tour, offering free digital skills training ‘on tour’ for local residents, she underwent training and a calendar of workshops.

Ms Lyne said: “Starting my career again and working full time on Tryumph was tough.

“With the one-on-one mentoring I received at the Google Digital Garage, I steadily increased my online presence and my own digital knowledge and this really boosted my confidence.”

Ms Lyne runs Tryumph from her home, offering physical training workshops and seminars to people of all ages and abilities educating them on the benefits of a healthy lifestyle. She also delivers wellness seminars, whether delivering sport in schools.

Since attending the Google Digital Garage, her holiday camps have increased by 50 per cent and her running groups by 20 per cent.

She only advertises through online channels and found that being able to advertise effectively online meant she now can reach audiences she never would have been able to before.